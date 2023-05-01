Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Stock Performance

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Kenon stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.43. Kenon has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

