Keystone Financial Group Has $1.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,456,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,093,000 after purchasing an additional 71,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the period.

SPIP traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $26.19. 142,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,248. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

