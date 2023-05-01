Keystone Financial Group Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1,028.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.53. 14,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

