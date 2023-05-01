Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228,721. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

