Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,043 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,430,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 592.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 165,559 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after buying an additional 126,816 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $43.67.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

