Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,557 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $109.08. 1,160,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $120.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.