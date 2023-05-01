Keystone Financial Group Sells 323 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,123,023. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.