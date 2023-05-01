Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $471.51. 97,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

