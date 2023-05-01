Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 998,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.9 days.

Kingsoft Price Performance

Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $3.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

About Kingsoft

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

