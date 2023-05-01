Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 998,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.9 days.
Kingsoft Price Performance
Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $3.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $3.79.
About Kingsoft
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft (KSFTF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.