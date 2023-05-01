Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Klabin Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $8.50. 509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

