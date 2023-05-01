KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.14 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. KOK has a total market cap of $26.14 million and approximately $673,651.11 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018545 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,981.60 or 1.00102978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.05153292 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $623,430.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

