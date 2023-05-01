Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 139,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,431. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

