K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,082.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KPLUF traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.