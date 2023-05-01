K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,082.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPLUF traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.