Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Price Performance

Shares of LTNC stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. 1,000,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,208. Labor Smart has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.47.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

About Labor Smart

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.