Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit (OTCMKTS:LGPRU) Shares Up ∞

Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit (OTCMKTS:LGPRU – Get Rating)’s share price rose ∞ on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,565 shares.
Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit Trading Up ∞
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit (LGPRU)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laclede Group Inc Corporate Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.