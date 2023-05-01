Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $524.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.43 and its 200 day moving average is $466.01.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

