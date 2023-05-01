Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.20. 20,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,237. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

