Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $81.64. 2,590,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 101.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

