Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

