Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Leading Edge Materials stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 93,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,874. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, and Mineral Operations Romania. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

