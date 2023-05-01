Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

