Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.0 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNZNF remained flat at $67.81 during trading hours on Monday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Division Fiber, Division Pulp and Other. The Division Fiber produces all three generations of wood-based cellulosic fibers and markets them under the product brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, LENZING ECOVERO and LENZING.

