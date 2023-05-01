Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNZNF remained flat at $67.81 during trading hours on Monday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.