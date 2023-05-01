Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,382,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,047,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,260.6 days.

Leonardo Trading Down 0.1 %

FINMF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.99. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

