Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,382,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,047,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,260.6 days.
Leonardo Trading Down 0.1 %
FINMF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.99. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.87.
Leonardo Company Profile
