Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,020. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

