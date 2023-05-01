Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given “Maintains” Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Trading Up 1.5 %

LTH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 320,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.