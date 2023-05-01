Life Time Group’s (LTH) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
LTH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 339,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,907. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 253,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.