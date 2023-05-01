Life Time Group’s (LTH) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 339,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,907. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 253,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.