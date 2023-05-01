Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $369.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $370.54.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.