Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $170.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,045,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,016,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00398601 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
