Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $170.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,045,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,016,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00398601 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

