Loblaw Companies (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Loblaw Companies to post earnings of C$1.53 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.72 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$127.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.30. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$105.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

