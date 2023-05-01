Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 858,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $37,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $5,498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

