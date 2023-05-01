LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,046 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,487,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $138,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

