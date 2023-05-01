LPL Financial LLC Acquires 75,518 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $147,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $48.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

