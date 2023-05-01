LPL Financial LLC Has $199.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $199,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.12 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

