LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47,584 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $180,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $164.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $318.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

