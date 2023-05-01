LSB Industries (LXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXU. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LSB Industries by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

