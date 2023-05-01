MA Private Wealth Has $9.76 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,761 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,662 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

