MA Private Wealth Purchases 515 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MA Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.72. The company had a trading volume of 741,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.61. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

