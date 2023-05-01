MA Private Wealth Purchases New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after buying an additional 2,461,682 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $586,942,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,884,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.56. 264,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.