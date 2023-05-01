MA Private Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 442,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 214,474 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.96. 559,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

