MA Private Wealth Sells 84,729 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,729 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

