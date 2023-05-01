Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Madison County Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:MCBK opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madison County Financial has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

