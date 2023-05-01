Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.33 ($3.55).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.57), for a total value of £204,000.94 ($254,778.24). Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.84) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.67). The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.11, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,611.11%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

