Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $686,209.22 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $19.10 or 0.00067220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

