Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $232.73 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

