Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$18.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Maritime Resources

(Get Rating)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.