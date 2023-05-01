Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 105,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Markel by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Markel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Markel by 86.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 1.3 %

MKL traded up $17.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,386.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,298.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,298.08. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

