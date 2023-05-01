Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.
Markel Price Performance
MKL stock opened at $1,368.53 on Friday. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,298.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,298.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Markel
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Markel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
