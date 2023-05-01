Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,368.53 on Friday. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,298.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,298.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. Research analysts expect that Markel will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Markel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.