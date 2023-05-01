MarketAxess’ (MKTX) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 888

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by 888 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.29. 297,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.