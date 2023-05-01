MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.3 %

MKTX traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $317.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,461. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.60.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after acquiring an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 910.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

