Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

